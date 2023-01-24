North-East People Benefitted More from Buhari’s Administration, Says Lawan

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that the people of the North-East geopolitical zone benefitted from the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, than any other zones in the country.

Lawan, according to a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ola Awoniyi, stated this at the APC’s Presidential Campaign rally, which was attended by Buhari in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

He said: “Mr. President (Buhari), we in the North-East are probably the most beneficiaries of your administration.

“In fact, we were the first to start enjoying your administration more than any other part of Nigeria because BoKo Haram was technically defeated immediately you came into office.

“You appointed our son, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, as the Chief of Army Staff, and of course Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.

“They did so well that your government provided the security that we are enjoying today.

“The North-east, from 2015 particularly, enjoyed the most important appointments in your administration. That is to say that you are a northeasterner.

“This crowd is a testimony. Everywhere you go,it is Buhari, in the North-East.”

The Senate President took a swipe again at the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) alleging that while the party was in power, it abandoned the people in the northeast to Boko Haram insurgency.

Lawan said that it was not until President Muhammadu Buhari came into power before the region was eventually liberated from the clutches of Boko Haram.

The Senate President thanked President Buhari for the many benefits, which the north-east enjoyed from his government.

He said: “Mr. President, the PDP abandoned the North-east to Boko Haram, to insurgency.

“PDP abandoned us until you came into office. In 2015, when you were sworn in, your first task was to liberate us. Thank you very much that you did.”

Lawan made similar accusation about two weeks ago at a campaign rally in Yobe when he blasted PDP for allowing Boko Haram insurgency to fester while he was in power.

He criticised PDP to have allegedly denied the existence of Boko Haram and allowed the insurgency to blossom instead of doing the needful and curb the menace.