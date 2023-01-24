Julius Berger Launches Major Beams at Opebi-Ojota-Mende Link Bridges, Roads

Bennett Oghifo

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has launched the first few beams on the ongoing Opebi-Ojota-Mende link bridges, considered a major step towards the early completion of the link bridges and roads.

The Project Manager, Engr Dmytriy Denysenko said no fewer than 228 pre-stressed beams will be launched on the bridge to move the project forward.

He said with the launch of the beams on the unveiled pillars, the project was now headed for completion as scheduled. “After the piling we did earlier in July 2022, this is the next and most important stage of the project.“

The Project Manager said, “It is one of the major stages of the project. When the beams are placed, we proceed with the decks, and slabs casting. After that, just a little more work will be required to complete the work planned for May this year.”

Assistant Director in the Ministry of Works, Engr. Soyombo Adesanya in his comments congratulated Julius Berger “for the progress and good quality of works done so far,“ adding that the government plans to visit the project site more often in the coming weeks to follow up on the progress being made.

In January 26, 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the Ojota-Opebi link bridges and approach roads tasking Julius Berger to complete the project earlier than the scheduled time.

Apart from Engr Denysenko, Engr. Frank Rutten and Engr Rasheedat Anifowoshe were on the Julius Berger team at the event.