Enugu Gov Gets More Endorsements as He Visits Communities

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s quest to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to gather momentum as he enjoyed more endorsements from council areas and communities in the district.

They also endorsed other candidates of the PDP in the state including the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.

The people gave the endorsement and support when Governor Ugwuanyi visited their areas to interact with them and seek their blessings ahead of the flag off of the PDP campaign in Enugu State billed to hold on January 27, 2023.

The governor’s first port of call was his local government area, Udenu, where he was given a rousing reception.

Addressing his kinsmen and constituents, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked them for the support they have been giving him over the years, stating that he has not taken it for granted.

He informed them of the upcoming campaign of the PDP and his visits to the six local government areas of Enugu North Senatorial District, disclosing that he found it imperative to “first come to the people that own me to inform them first, seek their blessings and support before commencing the campaign formally.”

Governor Ugwuanyi, who got the express endorsement of his stakeholders and constituents, urged them to ensure that they have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and get ready to vote for the PDP in the state at the polls.

In Igbo-Eze South LGA, there was massive turnout as Governor Ugwuanyi got the commitment and endorsement of the united, focused and determined leaders, stakeholders and people of the council to deliver him and other PDP candidates in the state at the polls.

The governor expressed gratitude to them and promised to continue with the ongoing projects in the council area.

Also, in Inyi Ogboegazi, Igbo-Eze North LGA, the jubilant people of the community endorsed Governor Ugwuanyi for Senate, revealing that he was the first governor to visit their community, and give them a sense of belonging.

In Ette, Igbo-Eze North LGA, the people of the community at the residence of a successful businessman Steve Agada, equally endorsed Governor Ugwuanyi for Senate.

The people also endorsed other candidates of the PDP in the state including the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Mbah, and the party’s candidates for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and Igbo-Eze North II Constituency, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe and Hon. Clifford Obe respectively, pledging to give the PDP 100 percent votes at the polls.

They thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his unprecedented interventions in the community, especially in the areas of security, human capital development, infrastructure such as renovation of schools, earth road, three boreholes, among others.