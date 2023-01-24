Buhari Inaugurates Lagos Rail Mass Transit

Segun James

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Lagos Blue Rail Line from Mile 2 axis of Lagos mainland to Marina on Lagos Island.

The rail system from the axis is expected to transport 250,000 passengers daily, according to the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Kadri.

Kadri said that the multi-billion naira project is the most audacious project ever embarked upon by a a subnational government in Africa.

He diclosed that the completion contract of the final phase of the project is expected to be signed Tuesday (today).

He said that when both the Blue and the Red lines of the rail system are completed, over 500,000 passengers will be ferried daily.

Details shortly…