Sports Minister Endorses Sportsville Award

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has commended the organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Award for its credibility and for creating a forum to celebrate those at the forefront of sports development in the nation.

According to the Minister, recognition of this nature will spur more Nigerians to do more for the country.

Chief Dare, a recipient of the prestigious award last year, has promised to grace the ceremony with the full compliment of his top Management staff.

“Be rest assured that I will be there in person to be part of this timely and noteworthy event,” he said in his acceptance notice to Chair the event.

He adds…”The award aligns with my vision for sports development in Nigeria by encouraging individuals and corporate organisations to join hands with government to take our sports to the desired height as government alone cannot do it.

“You can see how our involvement of individuals and companies through the Adopt-an-Athlete Initiative is yielding positive results,” the Minister explained.

CEO of Sportsville, Hon. Frank Ilaboya in a statement thanked the Minister for identifying with the Award and promised that the annual award will continue to add value to the Minister’s initiative to celebrate excellence in the sports industry.

“I want to thank the Honorable Minister of Sports for accepting to not only grace the event but to play the Chairmanship role on the night.

“We’re glad that the Number One figure in Nigeria sports is endorsing the event. This means so much to us as an organisation and we want to sincerely appreciate the Minster,” an excited Ilaboya added.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, will also be joining the Minister as the Special Guest of Honour.

Over 16 personalities and corporate organisations have been listed for this year’s award.

This year’s award comes up on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.