Kogi APC Debunks Bello’s Alleged Withdrawal from Tinubu’s Campaign

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



The Kogi APC Campaign Council, has refuted insinuation making the round that Governor Yahaya Bello of the state, had withdrawn his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, saying it was the mere imagination of the author of the story.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Kogi State APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, stated that it was a fake report orchestrated by desperate politicians,who wanted to cause disaffection in the APC family.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a spurious, malicious and badly delivered hatchet job published in one of the national dailies of January 22, 2023, saying Governor Yahaya Bello, has withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The publication was done in bad faith to create distrust, acrimony and chaos in the party by people who are desperately trying to disparage the unbending commitment of the governor to the success of the All Progressives Congress in the presidential election.

“Governor Yahaya Bello’s unflinching commitment to the campaign is not in doubt among committed stakeholders of the APC at all levels. He is constantly on the drawing board, galvanizing Kogites and youths across Nigeria to massively support the man he calls the President-in-Waiting, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will not go down well with open and veiled detractors of our presidential candidate, who would go to any length to paint a picture of crisis where there is absolutely none.

“Aside winning and sustaining the support of the majority of Nigerian youths for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Yahaya Bello, has effectively mobilised Kogites to deliver not less than 95% Kogi votes to the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“It is therefore not a surprise that those, who want to share in the glory of the impending landslide victory without contributing to the efforts are hiding behind ‘the evils of journalistic anonymity’ to cause disaffection.

“The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has always been the star boy of the party, having delivered on critical assignments in the state and at the national level and also recently, registering millions of youths, women and people living with disabilities into the party. He is proud of the presidential candidate of the party and has no doubt whatsoever in his capacity to take Nigeria to the desired level.

“It is laughable, ludicrous and unthinkable to insinuate that the man working so hard to deliver massive votes for the presidential candidate of the party is the one naysayers would accuse of non-commitment. The TownHall Meeting to bring the presidential candidate of the Party face-to-face with the Nigerian youths at the nation’s capital remains one of the boldest highlights of the Campaign to date.

“The governor also remains the only known contestant in the presidential primaries to have donated his campaign secretariat to our candidate, which is being used by the youth directorate of the campaign till today.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to work assiduously for the resounding success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February polls to the consternation and disappointment of those who are desperately working to create a storm in a teacup for selfish reasons,” he added.