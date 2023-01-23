Gombe: APC Campaign Train Moves to Kaltungo, Balanga LGAs

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

As campaigns for the 2023 general election gather momentum, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has intensified efforts to scout for more votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and all other candidates of the party across the state to guarantee a sweeping victory.

The APC campaign team first made a stopover at Awak town of Kaltungo Local Government Area, where the governor attended a civic reception organised in honour of the immediate-past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak, who retired last October.

Though the visit was not purely political, the crowd of APC supporters and the governor’s admirers who gathered to

welcome was something to reckon with.

Speaking to the supporters at weekend, Yahaya said apart from the many developmental projects executed in the community by his administration as chronicled by the indigenes of the area, he is equally pushing for a mini-grid rural electrification project for the Awak community.

The governor used the occasion to call on politicians, especially those seeking elective positions to play politics of decorum and understanding throughout the electioneering period.

According to him, “At this very critical time of our political journey as a country, let us all be conscious of our unity, let us not do anything that will undermine our peace, unity and understanding.

“Let us play politics of understanding, good ideology and progressive politics not retrogressive.”

From Awak, the campaign train proceeded to the agrarian communities of Dogonruwa of Kaltungo LGA; Bakassi, Balansame and Dassa of Balanga LGA.

At Dogonruwa, Yahaya pledged to continue supporting the agricultural activities of the area which is the

mainstay of the people of the area with all the needed inputs for increased yield and profit to the farmers.

The governor promised to end the water scarcity in the town, vowing to build boreholes in every polling unit to ease water sufferings and bring socio-economic prosperity.

At Bakassi, Balansame and Dassa, the governor assured the people of continued provision of social amenities to the areas, calling on them to collect their PVCs and come out en masse on election day to vote for the APC candidates at all levels.