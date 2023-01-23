Buhari, Tinubu Celebrate Keyamo at 53

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and other leaders and members of the party in congratulating the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on his 53rd birthday.



In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari saluted the “courage, confidence and brilliance” of the former Minister of State, Niger Delta, and human rights activist.



Buhari lauded the senior lawyer for having thrown his wealth of knowledge and experience in championing the governing party, and also for accepting the role of Director of Strategic Communications for the Presidential Campaign Council.

“The president acknowledges the sacrifices of the party stalwart and his dedication to duty, especially in pursuing the welfare of the people through laudable initiatives like providing a framework for long-term social security.



“President Buhari notes the courage, confidence, and brilliance that the legal luminary brings to the table in shaping policies and his commitment to creating an understanding of the position of government in serving Nigerians,” the statement stressed.



Buhari prayed that God will keep Keyamo and his family on the path of good health and wisdom, as he continues serving the nation.

In the same vein, Tinubu in a personal letter to Keyamo, noted that the lawyer’s life has been hallmarked by service to his people and country.



“You have fought for democracy and good governance. And using the instrumentality of the law, you have also fought against injustice and oppression. As a member of our progressive front, you have distinguished yourself.

“I must also use this opportunity to thank you for your invaluable work in our ongoing campaign to rekindle the hope of our people in a better, stronger, more secure and prosperous Nigeria.



“My prayer Is that God Almighty grant you many more years in good health, and imbue you with His protection and grace to continue to impact our people and country as profoundly as you do,” the former Lagos governor said.