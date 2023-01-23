2023 Polls: Cleric Tasks Nigerians to Vote for Credible Candidates





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Spiritual Father and Chairman of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide, His Grace Prophet Samuel Abidoye, has called on Nigerians to participate actively in the forthcoming general election and vote for only leaders with reputable characters to bring positive change to the country.

Prophet Abidoye, who is also the Baba Aladura of CSMC Worldwide, spoke at ‘A Night of total freedom’, of the Evangelical Ministry at the Church headquarters, Galilee Land Orile Igbon, Oyo State, yesterday, and advised Nigerians not to sell their conscience but vote for the candidate of their choice.

The cleric, who appealed to the electorate to use their votes wisely, emphasised that Nigerians must think and rethink the candidates they would cast their votes for so as not to vote any person or persons who may worsen the country’s present challenges.

The cleric prayed that the country would move to higher ground this year, urging the people to create a character that would lift them to higher ground.

He called on Christians to let their light shine and let their attitude portray them as a good Christians.

Prophet Abidoye charged Christians to spread the gospel of the Lord into the hinterland.

Also, the Conference Supervising Evangelist, Pastor Michael Adeshina, called for support for God work to progress across the world, while the Conference Supervising Prophet, Zaacheaus Emmanuel, prayed for the success of this year’s general election, and that God should choose a good leader for the country.