Wike Donates N200m to Traders Affected by Market Remodelling

Blessings Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has donated N200 million to traders who were affected by the ongoing remodelling works at the Ariaria International Market, Abia State.

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu disclosed this while inspecting ongoing remodelling works at the A-Line section of market.

He stated that his Rivers State counterpart expressed his sympathy and support to the traders who were displaced as a result of the ongoing work.

Describing Wike as his friend who has stood with him and Abia people, Ikpeazu explained that he had informed the governor about the ongoing work and he pledged N200 million to assist the traders re-acquire their shops after the reconstruction.

He commended the contractor handling the remodelling works, Blessed Henken International Company, for working in line with specifications and interpreting the government’s vision for the market and urged him to increase the pace of work to ensure early completion.

Ikpeazu explained that the quality of remodelling work at the market has vindicated his interventionist move to remodel Ariaria market after more than 40 years to make it a true international market.

The governor who also donated N100 million to the traders explained that the donations are for the first 600 original shop allottees to enable them recommence business.

“Yesterday, I inspected a brand new government house in Umuahia. The Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu administration is the one that will bequeath a new government and remodelled A-line in Ariaria International market to the state.

“I take regular visits to inspect projects where I spend money. You need to put speed but don’t compromise quality because my people deserve the best.

“I told my friend, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, that I’m going to visit Ariaria traders. He was aware that Ariaria international market is being remodelled.

“I have friends who can assist my people and one of them is Governor Wike. He gave me a message for Ariaria traders. The message he asked me to deliver is that he will pay N500, 000 each for 400 original allottees who are affected by the remodelling works at the market.

“What this means is that he gave N200 million to the concerned traders. The contractor will have to deduct it from the money to be paid for shops by the traders. Yesterday, I also approved some money to the traders.

“I approved the sum of N100 million. This money will also be deducted from the money to be paid for the shops. What the two donations mean is that the 600 traders have paid N500, 000 each for the shops.

“The traders will soon pack in and they will have money to do business. The remodelling of A-line in Ariaria market is almost completed. We have also done Faulks (Ariaria) road and we are committed to making life pleasurable for Ariaria traders.

“I will also help the traders to complete their secretariat and commission it. For those who are coming to campaign at Ariaria market, ask them what have they done to assist you?

“Let them provide evidence of what they have done. Don’t allow them to come and deceive you with their sweet tongue and fake promises. 2023 is the time to show full working?

First Vice Chairman of Ariaria International Market, Chief Goddy Udunna, who spoke for the executives of the market, commended the governor for the asphalting of Faulks road and the remodelling works, which has changed the face of the market.

Earlier, some of the affected traders, Obi Collins and Chiabuto Anaba, said they are happy with Ikpeazu’s efforts in remodelling the market and building roads and declared that the traders will support the governor’s ambition to represent Abia South zone at the Senate in 2023 as well as elect Ikonne to succeed him.