Ohanaeze Announces Burial Date for President-General, Obiozor

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has announced dates for the burial ceremony of its late president general, Professor George Obiozor.



Obiozor was elected as the 10th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on January 9, 2021, to succeed Chief Nnia Nwodo, who completed his four-year tenure.

Obiozor died in December 2022 at the age of 80.



Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who had announced his death in a statement, described the late Obiozor as “an exceptional diplomat and a tenacious patriot, whose demise was a big loss to the state, South-east and entire Nigeria.”



Announcing the burial arrangement yesterday during an emergency meeting of the NEC at the national secretariat of the organisation in Enugu, its secretary general, Okey Emuchay said that the late Obiozor would be buried on Friday, February 10, 2023, in his home town in Awo-Omamma, Imo State.

He said there would be activities before the burial of the late diplomat, including a valedictory session at the national secretariat and other activities at the National Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos and Abuja.



He also announced that the burial committee would be chaired by former President-General of Ohanaeze, Gary Enwo-Igariwey, with Imo State chairman of the body, IC Ihemedu as its secretary.



According to him, all the members of NEC and other stakeholders across the seven states of Ohanaeze would also form the burial committee.

“A central planning committee will come up together with sub-committees,” he said.

“The chairman and the secretary will handle that,” he added.



Emuchay also announced that the Deputy President General of Ohanaeze, Joel Kroham who died last August would be buried on February 4, 2023, in Rivers State, noting that this was the first time that the organisation was losing its president and deputy president general at almost the same time.

“The NEC however wants to assure that the ship of Ohanaeze is in safe hands,” he said.



“We shall pass through this very difficult period and everything will be done to ensure that the late PG and his deputy and Mbazuilke Amaechi who also died on November 1, 2022, are accorded the dignity and honour that they deserve,” he added.



He appealed to all members of Ohanaeze both in Nigeria and in the diaspora to open condolence books for the late Obiozor.