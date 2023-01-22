Iyiola Omisore’s Staying Power

Before he emerged as the then number two citizen in Osun State in 1999, Iyiola Omisore had embraced success, and indeed already established a solid relationship with success, to the envy of others.

It has now been revealed that his success story in the past years can be attributed to years of hard work, dedication, perseverance and goodwill.

His influence and power spread all over. His businesses spread across the country, while his wealth cuts across and his star shines brightly. He is simply a man with the Midas touch, as anything he touches turns to gold, although his political trajectory could be described as a sweet-bitter experience.

The Ife, Osun-State-born prince has suffered many humiliations in the murky water of Nigeria’s political scene that ordinarily would have consumed any lily-livered person. But the more the war, the more he sprouts out like a seed watered freshly by the morning dew.

Today, the businessman-turned-politician, after years of vacating office as a deputy governor and senator, has continued to remain relevant and it is not in doubt that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the scheme of things in the game of politics.

Little wonder his homes, both in Lagos and Ile-Ife are like a Mecca of sorts where many go to seek one favour or the other daily.

While he is described by some naysayers as a hostile and arrogant man, his admirers are always quick to come to his defence and thump their chests for him as a hugely misunderstood personality. According to his supporters, this narrative was created by some unscrupulous elements merely for political reasons.

However, Society Watch gathered that the billionaire businessman that built his first house at the young age of 22 is one of the most generous human persons around.

It is also on record that he is one of the biggest individual donors at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, where he has been a regular face for many years.

So, this year was not going to be an exception as he visited on January 1, 2023, as usual, to bring succour to those who are in need. It was disclosed that he brought smiles to the faces of many when he offset hospital bills of patients who had no hope of paying their medical bills.

He parted with several millions of naira for this purpose, a source disclosed.