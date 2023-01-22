Igbo Residents Endorse Makinde’s Re-election Bid

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Igbo Community in Oyo State yesterday threw its full weight behind the second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, saying administration has been of immense benefit to indigenes and non-indigenes.

The leaders of the community hinged their support for the Oyo governor on what they called the governor’s tremendous achievements in the area of infrastructure and security across the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the trio of Chief Collins Okoli, Barr. Chima Onah and Mrs. Anne Ekwueme spoke on behalf of the Igbo community.

They equally commended the governor for carrying the Igbo along in his government by appointing Igbo people into his administration.

Makinde, while responding, said his administration had ensured that citizens and residents of the state have equal opportunities, as nobody was discriminated against in his administration, adding that things would get “even better under Omituntun 2.0.”

He also stated that he had instructed the Commissioner for Lands to look for a plot of land for the Igbo Community to build a hall, even before the request was put to him by the Igbo leadership in the state.

The governor promised to hand over the Certificate of Occupancy of the land to the community before the election, pledging to look into their request to appoint a member of the Igbo community into higher positions in government, if he is re-elected as governor of the state.

Makinde, who admonished the Igbo community in the state to vote for the unity of the country, urged them to vote for him and all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the National and State Assembly elections on February 25 and March 11 respectively.

According to him, the way we have chosen to develop Oyo State is to encourage commerce and the expansion of our economy.

“Before now, if you are a business person from Moniya at Akinyele LG, to get to Iseyin to do business, it would take you three to four hours. But since this administration came in and fixed the Moniya-Iseyin Road, it will only take you 45 minutes.

“If you look at our Airport, we want connectivity and certain conditions were given to us. Almost all of the conditions are being met and very soon, you will have a direct flight from Ibadan to Enugu; from Ibadan to Port Harcourt.

“We have also chosen to ensure that citizens and residents of Oyo State have equal opportunities, as nobody is discriminated against. Under Omituntun 2.0, it can only get better.

“I know you asked for a commissionership slot and you may want an answer straight away. In the hierarchy of government, we have the Commissioners, DGs and Special Advisers, which are the three most sought after positions.

“You do not have any of those slots right now but what I can promise you is, in the next administration, you will get at least one slot. I have also noted most of things you asked for including scholarship, slots for pilgrimage, a land for a hall.

“Before you asked for the land, I already instructed the Commissioner for Lands to look for a plot. I will hand over the C of O to the Igbo community before the election.”