Ekweremadu: House Minority Caucus Hails Judgment Vacating Assets Forfeiture Order 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has hailed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which vacated the Court’s earlier interim assets forfeiture Order on 40 properties allegedly linked to former Deputy President of the Senator, Ike Ekweremadu.

The Caucus, in a statement by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu commended the Judiciary for its courage in again reinforcing the tenets of fairness and even-handedness in the pursuit of justice as demonstrated in this Judgment.

The caucus said, “As lawmakers, our Caucus further holds that the Federal High Court has, by this judgement, further strengthened the confidence and trust of the citizens in the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man, particularly in a democratic setting.

“The Caucus strongly hopes and believes that in all, justice will prevail at the end of the day in Sen. Ekweremadu’s matter.”