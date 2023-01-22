Don’t Allow PDP Back to Power, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

*APC presidential campaign director quits party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has again told Nigerians not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power, insisting that it would be disastrous to allow the main opposition party to return to power again.

Tinubu said this yesterday when he addressed the party’s supporters at the APC presidential campaign rally held at Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, Jigawa State.



This is coming as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, and director of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC, Naja’atu Muhammad, has resigned her membership of the party, a few weeks before the forthcoming elections.

The former governor of Lagos State in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office also urged the people of Jigawa State to vote for responsive and responsible leadership in the upcoming general election and not allow the main opposition party back to power.



He said: “You did the courageous job of chasing away the locusts eight years ago, do not trust their deceptive promises. Do not let them back into power. Like locusts, they will devour everything in their path!

“Instead, vote for the people that have a track record of delivering prosperity to the people. We did it in Lagos and Borno states, and with your help, we will do it again for Nigeria. Vote for the people with the vision, capacity, competence and integrity to do what is right.

“Vote for responsive and responsible leadership. Vote for us. Vote for the APC on February 25 and March 11.”



The APC presidential candidate said his administration would build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He promised to revamp the agricultural sector, while also giving great attention to developing infrastructure across the country.

Tinubu added: “The vast arable land in Jigawa will be activated to make this state a place to reckon with in agro-business and agro-allied industries.

“We will build upon the gains already recorded in agriculture in this state. We will invest in the expansion of irrigation and water management systems to increase productivity and reduce the impact of extreme weather, drought and flood cycles on crop yields.



“Our initiatives will ensure Jigawa farmers can cultivate their lands all year round,” he added.

“If you elect me, I will consolidate the ongoing infrastructural revolution by networking our entire country with good roads that would spur development. We will use the road network to connect our major agricultural and industrial hubs,” he said.

Also speaking, the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar described Tinubu as his dear father who would soon be the “father of the nation.”

APC Campaign Director Quits Party Weeks to Elections

Meanwhile, a director of the PCC of the APC, Muhammad, has resigned from her membership in the party.

Muhammad, who is a prominent Kano politician, was the Director of the Civil Society Directorate in the PCC of the ruling APC.

In a letter dated January 19, 2023, and addressed to the Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Muhammad said after much reflection and careful consideration, she decided to part ways with party politics.



She disclosed that she had realised that her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

Muhammad said: “In line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am writing to you to inform you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the PCC of the APC.

“It has been a great honour working with you to contribute towards the building of our dear nation. However, some recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space make it impossible for me to continue to participate in party politics.”



Muhammad stressed that the challenges that Nigeria faces today require her to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience, even as she remained loyal to Nigeria.

She added: “Our political parties have no ideological differences and are simply robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests at any given time.



“As a result of which we see politicians changing from one robe to another whenever it suits them. What is important at this point is the individual wearing the robe and not the robe itself.

“I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges as a nation. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps. Quitting party politics at this point is one of such steps.”



Muhammad said everyone recognises that Nigeria is facing many challenges, including insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services, saying such challenges require the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.

According to her, Nigerians must be aware of the severity of their situation after the dismal failures of leadership the country had experienced over the years.

“Nigerians must be aware of the consequences of their decisions and their choices. Therefore, restricting one’s choice to a single political party will be detrimental to the development of our country and our democracy,” she added.



Muhammad said as a Nigerian fighting for a better Nigeria, she was deeply committed to the struggle for a more just and equitable society.

She said she believed that all Nigerians deserved the opportunity to live a life of dignity, security and opportunity.

“Nigeria has a long history of struggle to build a better future for all its citizens. Despite many challenges, we remain resolute to overcome them and create a more prosperous, stable, and just society.



“I remain committed to protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens and promoting a culture of tolerance and respect. I believe that diversity is one of our greatest strengths and that by working together, we can build a stronger, more united country,” she explained