Buhari Should Reciprocate What Tinubu Did for Him in 2015,  Says Mumuni 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari, to reciprocate what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did for him in 2015.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC in the election slated for February 25.

Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said Tinubu needs more support from Buhari, than what he is currently getting from the president.

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, stated these in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

It would be recalled that Buhari lost when he contested for president in the years 2003 and 2007 on the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), ran for the same post in 2011 on the platform of CPC and was defeated.

He however won the 2015 presidential election after some political gladiators among whom were Tinubu merged with some political parties to form APC in 2014.

Mumuni has, however, enjoined Buhari to reciprocate what he said Tinubu did for him (Buhari) before he won the election, stating that Tinubu, his followers and APC in general need more support from Buhari than what they are currently getting from the president.

He maintained that Tinubu carried Buhari, backed him like a baby learning how to crawl to win the 2015 and 2019 elections, adding that the APC presidential flag bearer is yet to enjoy such support from President Buhari, especially now that the election is less than a month away.

He then urged the president to reciprocate the goodwill that was extended to him during that trying period.

According to him, “Buhari should reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015. We expect more support from Buhari than what we are getting.

“Asiwaju carried Buhari, backing him like a baby learning how to crawl in 2015 and 2019, to win both elections. Basically we are expecting President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture that was extended to him during that trying period.

“Myself and Buhari have gone into polls during the days of ANPP and CPC, and we both lost the elections woefully.

“There was no election held in the days of ANPP, CPC that I was not at the polls, so what are we talking about?

“Buhari should do better than what we are getting in APC of today.

“However, Asiwaju will surely win the election, that’s to cut the long stories short, because Bola Tinubu has what is required to deliver good governance than those clowns masquerading around the country soliciting for support or vote.”