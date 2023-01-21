Super Eagles-eligible Player Joins Chelsea after Passing Medical

Premier League side Chelsea are on the verge of confirming the capture of Super Eagles-eligible player Nonso Madueke.

The England U21 international of Nigerian descent has passed a routine medical after arriving in London on Thursday night, paving the way for him to sign a multi-year contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano, Madueke became a new Chelsea player after the signing of documents and contracts, and only an official announcement of the transfer is pending.

PSV Eindhoven have decided to end their association with the right winger two and a half years before the expiration of his contract in exchange for 35 million euros (N17.3 billion in Nigerian currency).

It is unlikely that Madueke’s registration as a new Chelsea player was completed in time for him to be eligible to face Liverpool this afternoon.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference ahead of his side’s blockbuster Premier League clash against The Reds, manager Graham Potter was, as expected, asked to comment on reports linking the Anglo-Nigerian wonderkid with an imminent move to Chelsea.

Potter responded: “I know there’s a lot of noise around there, but at the moment there’s nothing to announce.

“The club hasn’t announced anything and I’m not in a position to speak any more until he’s a Chelsea player.

“Until then there’s nothing else to say. I don’t like to speak about players who aren’t Chelsea players.”

Former Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur schoolboy Madueke departs PSV Eindhoven after registering 20 goals and 14 assists in 80 appearances across all competitions.

