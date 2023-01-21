Rachael Oyiza Bags Most Promising Actress Award

Tosin Clegg

Canada-based producer and Actress, Rachael Oyiza won the Most Promising Actress award at the Coolwealth Awards held last Sunday. Her work in the industry has spanned over the years, detailing true artistry, excellence second to none and an undiluted passion for her craft.

Oyiza’s journey started at a young age when she joined Calabash Dramatic Troupe in Kogi State. Not too long after her university education, she went to the United States and then moved to Canada where she got better established as an actress and producer.

Speaking about her award, she said, “It’s a thing of joy for me to have been nominated and eventually win this award. Coming from the days I barely had a role to a time when I have my own production and a very busy schedule as a producer, I’m more than grateful to God for bringing me to where I am today and also thankful ahead for what he is yet to do.”

Oyiza has produced and co-produced several projects such as Man in Between in conjunction with EmpireGoose Production, Tomiwa, Love Letter (a short film), Eeru, Aramanda 1 and 2, Igbabon Eni and several others.

For 2023, she is very optimistic about doing more projects and further establishing her name in the industry.