The Voice Nigeria S4: Coaches Race to Complete Their Teams

Vanessa Obioha

The coaches of The Voice Nigeria are racing to fill in their slots as the blind auditions slowly approach an end. So far, the coaches had eight talents each on their team. They are expected to have 12 talents each on their team to proceed to the battles.

In the fourth episode, each coach had two talents.

Pere Jason, a 25-year-old vocal producer, opened the show with his smooth rendition of ‘XO’ by Beyoncé. He got all four coaches to turn and was praised for his vocal fluidity. After listening to the coaches’ pitches, he chose Niyola. Niyola would also turn for Emmanuel who performed ‘Believe’ by Ric Hassani.

Despite Waje pleading with Praiz not to turn when Henry Sidum performed ‘Conversations in the Dark’ by John Legend, Praiz did not only turn but was the preferred choice for the talent. His second talent for the episode was 23-year-old makeup artist Chioma Unogu.

Waje would later have her own spotlight when Martins Asogwa chose her over Naeto C. She also got Chika Nwosu, a 32-year-old music director on her team.

Twenty-one-year-old model Lotannachino impressed Naeto C with his playful rendition of Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantintin’. The rapper earlier edged out Waje to become the coach for 27-year-old Fatima Idakwo from Kogi.

As the fifth episode airs tomorrow, Saturday 21, on Africa Magic, one wonders which of the coaches will complete his/her team first.