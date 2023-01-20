  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

Owasanoye: ICPC’s Making Progress in the Fight against Corruption

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practice and Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, has disclosed that the commission will continue to  strive hard to deliver its mandates, adding that despite challenges, the commission is making progress in the fight against corruption.

He made this known while speaking at the official inauguration of the ultra-modern prototype office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, yesterday.

He explained that ICPC was obliged to have offices in the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja, stressing that this was in a bid to ensure that the staff of the commission operate in a conducive environment for better performances.

The ICPC boss pointed out that this was the first time the commission was putting up this prototype edifice, noting that as at today, the commission has offices in 21 states of federation while this prototype would be replicated in Akure, Awka and Asaba.

Owasanoye stated that the main objective of the commission is to curb corrupt, stressing that it therefore necessary to work in an enabling environment.

The ICPC chairman, therefore, expressed gratitude to the Kogi State Government for graciously approving the land in which the edifice was built, commending the state governor for his enormous support in the fight against corrupt.

He also lauded the Senate and House Representatives Committees on Anti-corruption for their wonderful support in the bid to fight corruption across the country.

The chairman equally commended the entire board  members of the commission for the total commitment to deliver on its mandate, noting that without them all the achievements so far would not have been possible.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.