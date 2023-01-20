Owasanoye: ICPC’s Making Progress in the Fight against Corruption

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practice and Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, has disclosed that the commission will continue to strive hard to deliver its mandates, adding that despite challenges, the commission is making progress in the fight against corruption.

He made this known while speaking at the official inauguration of the ultra-modern prototype office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, yesterday.

He explained that ICPC was obliged to have offices in the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja, stressing that this was in a bid to ensure that the staff of the commission operate in a conducive environment for better performances.

The ICPC boss pointed out that this was the first time the commission was putting up this prototype edifice, noting that as at today, the commission has offices in 21 states of federation while this prototype would be replicated in Akure, Awka and Asaba.

Owasanoye stated that the main objective of the commission is to curb corrupt, stressing that it therefore necessary to work in an enabling environment.

The ICPC chairman, therefore, expressed gratitude to the Kogi State Government for graciously approving the land in which the edifice was built, commending the state governor for his enormous support in the fight against corrupt.

He also lauded the Senate and House Representatives Committees on Anti-corruption for their wonderful support in the bid to fight corruption across the country.

The chairman equally commended the entire board members of the commission for the total commitment to deliver on its mandate, noting that without them all the achievements so far would not have been possible.