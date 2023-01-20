Offa LG YPP Leaders Defect to PDP, Endorse Senator Ibrahim





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, leaders and executives council of Young Progressives Party(YPP) in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)

The defectors also endorsed the Kwara South senatorial candidate of the PDP for the election, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, and other PDP candidates.

The defectors, who were led by the YPP Chairman in Offa LGA, Alhaji Adegoke Olorunayo, yesterday said they decided to team up with the PDP in view of the alleged low performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in the Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

He said the past performances of Senator Ibrahim in the Senate in the eighth National Assembly have also moved them to defect to the PDP so as to assist the party to achieve good electoral results.

Olorunayo, who was flanked by other nine ward chairmen and executive council of YPP in the local government area, added that they would leave no stone unturned to support Ibrahim and all PDP candidates in the election in order to assist the Kwara South senatorial district to have quality representation at the Upper House.

He, therefore, promised to deliver their wards in the local government area and work for the success of the PDP in election.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Muhammed, the PDP candidate for Kwara South senatorial district, Ibrahim, commended them for taking the bold step to join PDP, to move the state forward.

He said they should see their movement to PDP as home coming, adding that their defection would assist the PDP to have a formidable force to wrest power from APC in the upcoming elections.