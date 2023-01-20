  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

Offa LG YPP Leaders Defect to PDP, Endorse Senator Ibrahim

Nigeria | 18 mins ago


Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, leaders and executives council of Young Progressives Party(YPP) in Offa Local Government Area of  Kwara State have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)

The defectors also endorsed the Kwara South senatorial candidate of the PDP for the election, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, and other PDP candidates.

The defectors, who were led by the YPP Chairman in Offa LGA, Alhaji Adegoke Olorunayo, yesterday said they decided to team up with the PDP in view of the alleged low performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in the Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

He said the past performances of Senator Ibrahim in the Senate in the eighth National Assembly have also moved them to defect to the PDP so as to assist the party to achieve good electoral results.

Olorunayo, who was flanked by other nine ward chairmen and executive council of YPP in the local government area, added that they would leave no stone unturned to support Ibrahim and all PDP candidates in the election in order to assist the Kwara South senatorial district to have quality representation at the Upper House.

He, therefore, promised to deliver their wards in the local government area and work for the success of the PDP in election.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Muhammed, the PDP candidate for Kwara South senatorial district, Ibrahim, commended them for taking the bold step to join PDP, to move the state forward.

He said they should see their movement to PDP  as home coming, adding that their defection would assist the PDP to have  a formidable force to wrest power from APC in the upcoming elections.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.