Lagos Salary Increment Excites Street Sweepers

Segun James



Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday announced that his administration is already working on salary and allowance increment for the personnel of the state waste management, particularly the street sweepers.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this while addressing members of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) at a mega rally organised by the union, said that upcoming salary increment to the union members that their welfares were his government priority because of the role they are playing in the state.

He commended the union for deeming it fit to reciprocate the kind gesture of his administration and Tinubu’s initiative which paved way for the union to contribute its quota to the society.

According to him, the support by waste managers becomes imperative as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Tinubu is the brain behind the establishment of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in Lagos, which many states in Nigeria have replicated.

Sanwo-Olu charged the union’s members not to stop by just endorsing Tinubu and him alone but to go to the grassroots to mobilise every eligible voters to vote for APC.

The governor implored all voters who did registration for Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and yet to collect it , to take advantage of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extension date for collection of their PVC.

The state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who was also present at the rally, appreciated the crowd for their support as he urged them to vote wisely and ensure they pick up their PVC ahead of the next month general elections.

He charged electorate to vote Tinubu because of his past record, experience, achievement and contribution to the development of Lagos State.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni said that the rally was an opportunity for the waste managers to appreciate Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

Odumboni said that what had become AWAMN today had its foundation solidly laid by Tinubu many years ago.

He said that since one good turn deserves another, it was only worthwhile that the association mobilises its personnel in hundreds and thousands for APC’s victory in February’s elections.

‘’Today, we cannot effectively discuss waste management in Lagos State without mentioning PSP and AWAMN. Since a stream will not forget its source, we use this opportunity to thank our Jagaban for the legacy of a lasting waste management structure for Lagos State.

‘’Very importantly, I commend AWAMN, its executive and the teeming PSP personnel in attendance here, demonstrating a massive show of support for our leader’s presidential ambition, and the re-election bid of our performing governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his able deputy, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat.

‘’I must specifically note, that while this mobilisation is very encouraging, we must equally translate the massive support to electoral votes on election day. This is the only way to truly appreciate and help actualise the worthy ambitions of our leader, as well as our governor.

‘’If all of us here today can cast our ballots for the tickets of Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat; and for other APC candidates, you know what that means in number.

‘’Therefore, let us actualise their ambitions by actually voting. For those who are yet to collect their PVCs, the opportunity is still open. Ensure you collect yours, to ensure victory for our leader, our governor and other APC aspirants,’’ he said.

Giving his welcome address, the President of AWAMN, Dr David Oriyomi said that in 1999, when Tinubu became the Governor of Lagos State, he inherited a state which was over taken by waste, and was labeled one of the dirtiest states in the world.

Oriyomi said that Tinubu had the option of bringing a foreign company to manage the waste in Lagos, but chose to empower the people with his famous quotes – ‘’If our people cannot clear their cities, what can they do?’’.

He said that Tinubu nurtured and empowered the waste managers through the small-medium business model, and successive governments had built the solid foundation.

According to him, Lagos was transformed and received numerous accolades as one of the cleanest states in Nigeria and Africa.

‘’When our livelihood came under attack and 350 businesses were faced with the risk of bankruptcy, Asiwaju came to our rescue, by speaking out for us and hereby securing our livelihood.

‘’Today, the small business model established by Asiwaju has been replicated in over nine states in Nigeria and other West African countries.

‘’It is, for this reason, we as an association are fully and wholly committed to voting and campaigning for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Next President of Nigeria.

’To our amiable Governor, we recall that we were the first organisation that endorsed his candidates in 2018. We are pleased that he has proven us right by the great work that he has done in the state and for the environment.

‘’You will all recall that he inherited a heap of waste across the state, he started by declaring a state of emergency and backed it up with action, leaving Lagos better than what he inherited.

‘’Now, under his leadership, waste is now seen as a resources and we are humble to be his foot soldiers to making circular economy a reality. We are committed to a Greater Lagos Rising!,’’ he said.

The waste managers’ boss promised that the members would embark on a door-to-door campaign, as they had the reach to every nook and cranny of the state they operated in.

He pledged to secure 10 million votes for the association’s Grand Patron, Sen. Bola Tinubu and Shettima, and secure two million votes for Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The Chairman, APC, Lagos State Chapter, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi urged the waste managers to vote massively for Tinubu for laying the foundation for a solid Lagos.

‘’Vote for him to become president. Collect your PVCs, tell others to go and collect their PVCs so that we can vote for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu,’’ Ojelabi said.

Meanwhile, over 4,000 Community Development Associations (CDAs) across the state have endorsed Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

The Chairman of the CDAs in the State, Afeez Hamzat made the pronouncement during the 2022 Community Day Celebration at Police College, Ikeja where representatives of all 57 council areas of the State participated.

The Community Day Celebration is organised by the State ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

Speaking at the event, an elated Sanwo-Olu said, “I acknowledge everyone of you and I recognise all the CDAs here today. It gives great honour to address you at another annual community day celebration. I cannot thank you enough for being our eyes and ears in the last three years since the launch of our greater Lagos.

“Let me emphatically say that at the inauguration of this advisory council in March 2020, you have not only been dependable but trusted. You have been given a lot of advice.

“Your modest endorsement of our second term is an attestation that we have been doing a lot. We want to tell you that the confidence you repose in us, we won’t embarrass you,” Sanwo-Olu added.

While enumerating some of his achievements, the Governor pointed out that not less than 40 traditional rulers have been installed since his administration came on board.

He stressed that their support would not be taken for granted, saying: “Our loyalty is to serve the people. We have assured you purposeful governance. That assurance is being confirmed. I take this endorsement for the entire political structures in Lagos State including our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Let us put a man who has done it in Lagos State so that all what he did in Lagos can come to bear at the national level,” the governor stated.

CDAs chairman said: “On behalf of over 4,000 active CDAs in Lagos State, we appreciate the state government’s efforts towards our CDAs which is one of the fundamental roles of CDAs. Some of the landmark projects are the Blue Line, massive roads infrastructure, establishment of two new universities.

“If not for the timely intervention of your Goverment, many lives would have been lost in the State. We thank you for the efforts all geared for the wellbeing of the people.

“My people said I should express thank you for approving this annual programme. We humbly remind you of your promises during our last meeting.

“On this note, the executive resolved we are openly endorsing you for second term and we are presenting APC flag to you as a symbol of our endorsement,” he stated.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Affairs, Kayode Robort said the programme was to demonstrate that dividends of democracy were provided for the people.

He noted: “The State government welcome you as our development partners. It is in recognition of this that we have gathered here today and we are presenting prizes.”