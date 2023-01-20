Gbajabiamila Greets Chief Anyaoku at 90, Describes Elder Statesman as Unifier

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated elder statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 90th birthday.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement said the former Commonwealth Secretary-General has been a unifier and a strong pillar for Nigeria and Nigerians over the years.

Describing Anyaoku as an asset to Nigeria, he noted that his contributions to nation-building have been commendable.

The Speaker recalled that the elder statesman represented Nigeria and Africa well when he served as the third Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations between 1990 and 2000.

He said he was personally proud of Anyaoku just like every other Nigerian, noting that the famous diplomat’s career has been a wonderful one.

He wished the diplomat continuous good health, protection, and blessings from the Almighty God. “Chief Emeka Anyaoku has been a blessing, not just to Nigeria but also to the whole of Africa. Here is a man who served his country and continent diligently and has had an unblemished career.

“The entire life of Chief Anyaoku is a lesson for us all as a people. His sacrifices for the country are laudable. At 90, he still finds time to counsel Nigerians, especially the leaders, in his private capacity. We are truly blessed as a people to have Chief Emeka Anyaoku among us. We are all beneficiaries of his endless wisdom,” Gbajabiamila said.