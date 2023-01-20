Foundation Honours Leaders with 2022 MLK Heroes Awards

Mary Nnah

A. Atlanta Metropolitan State College in partnership with Borderless Media recently organised the ADKing Foundation Atlanta 2022, a forum for leaders to discuss and create change amid uncertainty. The event was held at Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

This year’s event focused on awarding leaders drawn from different sectors like Advocacy, Governance, Technology, Media, Education, and Agricultural Innovation.

Executive Director of A.D. King Foundation Atlanta, Dr. Babs Onabanjo said, “Specifically, we wanted people who have made contributions in the areas of promoting peace, education, improving communities in Africa and have demonstrated leadership and volunteerism like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Alfred Daniel King themselves.

The major highlight of this event was the unveiling of the ADKing – MLK heroes award to recognise individuals who demonstrate Dr. AD King’s spirit and legacy through their dedication and contributions to Africa.

While speaking at the Bootcamp with students of Atlanta Metropolitan State College, one of the speakers, Owolabi Williams emphasised that the future is not set in stone, and it is up to us to shape it with our actions and decisions. Even when faced with challenges and obstacles, we ha can make a positive impact and bring about the change we wish to see in the world.

Sharing her experience, Debby Awoyemi emphasised on the importance of staying focused and never turning down a great opportunity because of fear. “Fear is our greatest enemy. Sometimes we feel like we are not worthy of being in top positions but that is the essence of our goals.”

Another awardee, Richardson Ojeka stated, “we believe that young people have the right to opportunities and will take action to create them for ourselves if they are not available to us.”

The 20 awardees are representative of the plethora of leaders who devote time and energy to improving the lives of others and who are beacons of light within their communities.

The awardees include Mr. Owolabi Williams – Founder/CEO of Boys Lead Foundation -Dr. Cynthia Harper – Founder/CEO Harper Services LLC; Ms. Debby Awoyemi – CEO (Co-Founder & Product manager) at BluetanksEV; Mr. Ayomide Ibrahim – FCA CFE CEO Finserve Pro; Mr. Richardson Ojeka CEO Africado Foundation; Mr. Henry Ayansola – Co-Founder Alpha Evo Corporation; Mr. Ben Seyi-Ola – Author (What Makes Gen Z Different); Dr. Ngozi Onyechie – Founder Dream Inspiration Africa USA; Dr. Cynthia Harper – Founder/CEO Harper Services LLC; Ms. Glory Attaochu – Founder Black Foreigner Ukraine USA and Mr. Oluyinka Davids – International Film Maker.