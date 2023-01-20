  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

Adedipe: Nigeria’s Economy Will Expand in 2023

Nume Ekeghe

Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Mr. Biodun Adedipe has stated that contrary to the recent projection by the World Bank Group which downgraded Nigeria’s growth prospects, he believes the Nigerian economy would expand in 2023.

He explained that with the decrease in population growth and data gotten from the purchasing managers index (PMI) and other economic variables, he strongly forecasts growth as projects Nigeria’s economy would grow between 3.25 per cent and 3.32 per cent in 2023.

He stated this at the hybrid 9th “National Economic Outlook: Implications for Businesses in 2023,” organised by The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Centre for Financial Studies in collaboration with B. Adedipe Associates Limited.

He said: “For 2023, manufacturing will expand because the data available shows that in using purchasing managers index (PMI) that shows confidence within key sectors of the economy, point to the expansion of this economy between now and the next  six month the least.”

In his opening address, President/Chairman of Council CIBN, Mr. Ken Opara, said: “Looking at the year 2023, in as much as we are optimistic that better days lie ahead for Nigeria’s economy especially because it is the year that will usher in a new government and leadership structure in the nation, we need to gain insight into the impact of several economic indices to help us undertake a comprehensive assessment of the opportunities, challenges and indeed the threats that businesses may encounter during the current year.”

