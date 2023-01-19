  • Thursday, 19th January, 2023

Olise’s Stunner Deny Man Utd Victory at Crystal Palace

Sport | 22 mins ago

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise scored a stunning last-minute free-kick to deny Manchester United a victory that would have taken them second in the Premier League.

United were on course for their 10th successive victory after Bruno Fernandes scored just before half-time when he finished well following Christian Eriksen’s pull-back.

But Olise struck in dramatic style with a brilliant curling free-kick to ensure a point apiece.

The draw does take United above Newcastle into third but keeps them behind rivals Manchester City, who play at home to Tottenham this evening.

