Olise’s Stunner Deny Man Utd Victory at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise scored a stunning last-minute free-kick to deny Manchester United a victory that would have taken them second in the Premier League.
United were on course for their 10th successive victory after Bruno Fernandes scored just before half-time when he finished well following Christian Eriksen’s pull-back.
But Olise struck in dramatic style with a brilliant curling free-kick to ensure a point apiece.
The draw does take United above Newcastle into third but keeps them behind rivals Manchester City, who play at home to Tottenham this evening.