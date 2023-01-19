NDLEA: We Arrested 26,458 Persons, Jailed 3,733 in Two Years

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it arrested about 26,500 drug traffickers among which included 36 drug barons, in the last two years.

The anti-narcotics agency said it also successfully prosecuted 3,733 offenders and seized property and wares of offenders worth N500 billion within the same period of time.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), said this yesterday, while giving account of his stewardship in the last two years since his appointment.

Marwa said: “In these two years, we arrested 26, 458 drug traffickers, among them, 34 barons. In 24 months, we successfully prosecuted 3,733 offenders who were convicted and handed various jail terms in court.

“Of the conviction figure, 2,346 were recorded in 2022 alone, which is the highest in the history of the agency and almost doubled the highest ever recorded in the 33 years of NDLEA.” He warned drug traffickers and barons to look for profitable ventures as they cannot continue to hide forever.

He promised that unrepentant drug barons and cartels would face tougher times in 2023 if they failed to back out of the illicit drug business.

Marwa, while addressing the press on the successes of the NDLEA to rid the country of illicit substance abuse and drug trafficking, said: “Last year, I issued a New Year appeal to them and also warned that those who refused to heed the warning will find themselves in a difficult situation.

“Already, we have 34 barons in our net and they are facing the music in court. We have secured orders for the temporary forfeiture of their assets. With our prosecution being topnotch, they can look forward to a long time in prison and final forfeiture of their wealth and assets.

“Those involved in the illicit drug trade should take a cue from our actions. They can again look forward to a tough time this

year.

“The signs are clear: we have already in the first two weeks of this year taken down three major drug cartels, one of which had built extensive networks across the world while at least six of their kingpins are in our custody as I speak. The details you will get to know in the coming days.

Marwa while describing 2022 as an epoch year in the history of the agency, said: “We took a giant leap in drug demand reduction with the establishment and commissioning of the NDLEA drug abuse call centre which broadened access to treatment and rehabilitation.

“It was a year we had unprecedented support too, notably from the Governors’ Wives Forum which made commitments to broaden and deepen social efforts to ameliorate the consequences of drug abuse.

“We also had support from our international partners, chiefly the UNODC, counterparts and governments of the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, India, and South Korea. The support came in the form of donations of equipment, training, intelligence and other logistics.”

The anti-narcotics agency boss, while assuring Nigerians that the agency was firmly on the task of making Nigeria safe from illicit substances, said such may sound like impossibility but “it is achievable.”

He promised that: “At our end, we will sustain our offensive action and shut down the pipeline from other countries into Nigeria. We shall broaden access to treatment and rehabilitation, and we will continue to carry Nigerians along on this journey to curb the trafficking and abuse of substances in Nigeria.”