Customs Intercepts Hard Drugs, Military, Police Hardware At Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has announced the interception of hard drugs, Military and Police hardware at the cargo section of the domestic wing of the Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

Customs Area Controller of the Muritala Muhammed Airport Command (MMAC), Compt. Sambo Dangaladima, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen said the drugs consist 162 cartons of banned Tramadol hydrochloride 225 & 250mg, Military and Police hardwares which were intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO).

According to him, the hard drugs originated from India and Pakistan and were routed through Addis-Ababa, had an estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N13.8billion which include 92,387 packs, 929,970 sachets and 9,299,700 tablets.

He said, “these milligrams (225&250mg) are above allowable thresholds as contained in the extant laws. The hard drugs originated from India and Pakistan and they are routed through Addis-Ababa to Lagos. In summary we have a total of 162 cartons/92,387 packs/929,970 sachets /9,299,700 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride with a DPV of N13.8billion which will be handed over to NDLEA by this Command. We are also handing over the suspect by name, Samson Olayiwan Tantolohun of 29 Okejide Street, Ejigbo, Lagos.”

On the Military and Police hardwares, Dangaladima said 309 pieces of military helmets; 106 pieces of Military Armless Jackets; 352 pieces of ballistic body armored pads and 119 pieces of Police Badges were intercepted.

Other intercepted contraband are five pieces of bullet proof jackets; 33 pieces of body side ballistic pads and 105 pieces of ballistic chest plates.

He stated that a suspect, Olaolu Marquis, was arrested for inability to provide End Users Certificate, saying the service is empowered by section 46B of the Customs Excise and Management Act.

He said, “We intercepted and detained some Military hardware and uniforms from two AWBs,118-11860343/3 and118-18860332/5, with the following 309 pieces of military helmets; 106 pieces of Military Armless Jackets; 352 pieces of ballistic body armored pads and 119 pieces of Police Badges.

“Others are five pieces of bullet proof jackets; 33 pieces of body side ballistic pads and 105 pieces of ballistic chest plates. The suspect connected to this importation could not provide the end user certificate, which is the lawful prerequisites for such Importation. We have detained the suspects, Mr Olaolu Marquis, and the military wares while investigation is ongoing.

“We are very much mindful of the fact that 2023 is an election year in Nigeria, the inflow of traffic of this hard drugs that induce our youths to do extraordinary things (when taken) are bound to increase. I can assure the unscrupulous importers that MMAC is the most dangerous routes for their illicit trade, because we are always here to catch them and ensure that they face the wrath of the law.”

The CAC, however, stated that the command generated N69.77billion between January to December, 2022.

“The Command has fared well in the area of revenue generation for the past year. I make bold to say that this Area Command never had it so good. Between January to December, 2022, the Command generated a total of N69.77billion, against the N55.67billion generated in the year 2021.

“This shows an overwhelming increase of N14.1billion representing 25.34%. The 2022 yearly target was N66.9 billion but the Command surpassed the target with N2.83billion representing 4.24% increase,” he stated.