Applications to Study Web3 Surpass 80,000 Worldwide Reveals Binance Charity

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, reveals applications to study Web3 education have reached 82,200 in just six months.

A statement by the company said over $2.2 million in BUSD was donated during 2022 with projects spanning France, Senegal, Nigeria, Australia, Germany, Cyprus, Ukraine, South Africa, and Brazil, offering students the opportunity to study Web3-related courses free of charge.

The statement also noted that so far the company’s donations have funded 259,180 hours of training and education in the classroom, in boot camps, and in community workshops.

The statement added that in total Binance Charity would be offering 67,155 scholarship places but many of these are yet to even open to applications.

The statement further explained that the Binance Charity is partnering with Binance Academy and several top academic and vocational institutions to deliver these projects including the University of Western Australia, “the University of Nicosia, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management – Blockchain Center, Simplon, Utiva and Women in Tech, Kyiv IT Cluster and Ministry of Digital Transformation in Ukraine.”

Head of Binance Charity, Helen Hai, said: “The response to our Web3 education projects has been unprecedented, showing the keen appetite of so many people to learn about blockchain, De-Fi, NFTs, coding, and much more. And, we’re seeing interest from a diverse range of people, including a great ratio of women, which is something I feel particularly passionate about. With so many more education initiatives and amazing pipeline partners, we’ve never been more excited to build a more inclusive Web3 world.”

The statement maintained that the IT Generation kick-started the global Binance Charity Scholar Program in June, noting that it is an initiative designed to help Eastern Ukrainians, who have lost their jobs due to the war, to re-train and re-enter the job market in Western Ukraine, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The statement revealed that other projects include vocational training for 10,000 people, including a specific course for 2000 women reducing the gender gap in the ecosystem and increasing the diversity of talent supply with the Frankfurt School of Blockchain, Germany.

The statement added: “In France, we’ve partnered with Simplon to enable 10,000 people from disadvantaged communities in France – where unemployment is rapidly rising – to learn, study and enter the growing Blockchain industry.”

Student Champion Terry Genly said: “What we saw was interesting–I knew a little bit about the world of cryptocurrency before, but this time I got to learn about blockchain technology. It was clear– I had no idea you could do so much with it. I can’t wait to learn more.”

Continuing, the statement said: “In Brazil and South Africa, we’re working with Women in Tech to provide vocational training for 2,800 women in rural communities, creating future entrepreneurs and job creation.

“And, UTIVA in Nigeria educates 50,000 young people in Blockchain/Web3 and provides scholarships for 1,000 Africans in a 1-year intensive skill training program, supporting them to move into employment.

“Courses are available both online and offline, varying in length from short intro classes to a 12-month commitment. Topics include blockchain application, coding, cryptocurrency, decentralization, NFT, Metaverse, Fan token, and Trading. This is just the beginning of Binance Charity’s education initiative, more projects are set to be announced early this year.”