  • Wednesday, 18th January, 2023

Slain Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, Laid to Rest in Lagos

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

Amidst tears, the slain lawyer, Bolanle Raheem,  was yesterday  buried  at the Vaults and Gardens (Mayfair) cemetery in the Lekki Epe area of Lagos.

This was after the funeral procession at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

In his sermon, the former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah said Raheem’s “relatively short life” was filled with great impact.

He, however, conceded that the circumstances that led to her death elicited widespread reactions that would bring about reforms in society.

Raheem, who was pregnant, was shot dead by a police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi on Christmas day in the Ajah area of the state.

The officer, who has  since stripped of his duty in the force, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges preferred against him on Monday at the High Court sitting in the Tafawa Balewa Square.

