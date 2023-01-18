Ex Sports Minister, Sango’s loses wife

Chief Mrs Esther Damishi Sango, a Director of Books2Africa Nigeria and wife of Nigeria’s Former Minister of Sports, Hon Damishi Sango, has passed on to glory at the age of 59.

She died peacefully in her sleep on Friday 13th January 2023 in the afternoon at the family residence in Danwal, Ganawuri, Plateau State in Nigeria.

Her husband Hon D.T. Sango in a statement said: “The entire family is saddened by the sudden loss of my beloved wife who has been and will continue to be a symbol of faith, love and leadership for us all. As we mourn her, we are humbled by the lives she touched and are comforted knowing she now rests with the Lord”.

Her children, who are trustees of the Damishi and Esther Sango Foundation said: “Mama will be greatly missed. She will continue to live in us and in the work of the foundation which she established before her demise”.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on the foundation’s website sangofoundation.com where friends and well-wishers can also send tributes to a woman of exemplary faith and compassion, who many consider a dear mother.