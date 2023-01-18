Akeredolu Breaks Silence on His Health Status, Says No Cause for Alarm

Fidelis David in Akure



Ondo State Governor Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday broke his silence on the state of his health, saying there was no cause for alarm.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, also said he was recuperating speedily.

Akeredolu said he had some health challenges just like every other mortal, but he had received treatment and recovering speedily. The governor stated that he was not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoyed does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise. He said his health issue was not an unusual one.

The Ondo governor insisted that he was still discharging his official functions despite his ill health.

According to the statement, “Mr. Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration.

“He, in fact, held Executive Council meeting with the Exco members till 4pm on Wednesday, 11th January, 2023, after the Security Council meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko.

“On January 7, 2023, Governor Akeredolu led his brother governors in the South-west and other party bigwigs to receive the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure for the State Presidential Campaign Rally.

“On January 8, 2023, he was at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Cathedral, Region 22 Headquarters, Oke-Ijebu, Akure for the Holy Service commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

“For emphasis, the governor, who participated in rigorous campaign activities on 7th of January, couldn’t have been bedridden as widely speculated. Moreso, last Friday, Governor Akeredolu still inaugurated a new Refrigerated Van for the use of Meat Dealers in the state. He also received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club International same day.”

The statement added: “While we appreciate the growing concerns about his wellbeing and indeed, appreciate the outpour of prayers even beyond partisan lines, we urge all persons of goodwill to ignore unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety.

“The governor will continue to discharge his official duties to the good people of Ondo State in line with the Redeemed Agenda of his administration while he finds quality time to rest for renewed vigour and strength just like any man in his situation.