Four Sentenced to Death for Armed Robbery, Murder in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State High Court in Osogbo presided by Justice Jide Falola has sentenced four men to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder.

The convicts were Hammed Rafiu, 37, Rasidi Waidi, 39, Kayode Sunday, 29, and Owolabi Bashiru, 54, a security guard, who were arraigned before the court on October 23, 2019, on six counts charges.

The four men, who were arraigned on six count changes of conspiracy contrary to Section 6(b); armed robbery contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) and (2) (a) (b), of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap R11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria; conspiracy to murder contrary to Section 324; murder contrary to and punishable under Section 319; stealing contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9) and kidnapping contrary to and punishable under section 364 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 2, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, but the court ordered their remand in correctional custody.

According to the prosecution counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Dele Akintayo, the four-man gang murdered one Victor Akinbile, a cousin of former Deputy Governor, Adegboyega Benedict Alabi, who travelled down to Ikirun, Osun State on November 26, 2018, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Alabi, and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Akintayo informed the court that Victor Akinbile, who slept in his uncle’s house at Moboreje area in Ikirun, called his wife upon arrival in the said house on November 26, 2018, to inform her of her save arrival.

The prosecution counsel further said Owolabi Bashiru, a security guard opposite the house informed Hammed Rafiu, Rashidi Waidi and Kayode Sunday that Victor Akinbile had arrived from Lagos and lodged in a house directly opposite his duty post at Basorun House Moboreje Area, Ikirun, on November 26, 2018.

The convicts, who were reportedly armed with offensive weapons, scaled the fence into the house owned by Victor Akinbile’s uncle armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons during their armed robbery operation, and they forcibly gained entrance into his room where Victor slept.

Having gained entrance into the house through the burglary window, they demanded the sum of N10 million from Victor who told them he didn’t have up to that amount, disclosing that he had N5 million in his bank account. He transferred a sum of N3 million to Hammed Rafiu Bank account in United Bank for Africa (UBA),who collected thousands of naira cash from the victim, having threatened to kill him.

After collecting N3million and hundreds of thousands naira from him, the convicts later kidnapped Victor Akinbile and put him inside his Toyota Camry boot and drove him to Dominion Camp area old Iragbiji road on Ikirun/Osogbo road and set him and car ablaze which caused the death of Victor Akinbile.

During the trial, investigation revealed that Hammed Rafiu, Rashidi Waidi and Kayode Sunday had earlier robbed Alhaji Azeez Olusegun behind Oluwo’s House in Eweta, Ikirun, on October 8, 2018, where the trio stole a Toyota Camry with registration number JJJ 371 AA LAGOS, also collected ₦620,000.

Hammed Rafiu and Rashidi Waidi were arrested at Ogijo in Ogun State, Kayode Sunday in Ondo State, while Owolabi Bashiru was nabbed in Ikirun.

Akintayo had earlier called four witnesses and tendered several exhibits before the court, where the convicts testified by themselves.

Counsel to Bashiru, fourth accused person, S.B Ajibade and Adedayo Adedeji; counsel to Hammed Rafiu, Rashidi Waidi, and Kayode Sunday earlier told the court that there was no evidence to show that the accused persons held a meeting before the robbery incident, and urged the court to discharge and acquit the accused.

Justice Falola agreed that the prosecution counsel, Dele Akintayo Esq., has proven his case beyond any reasonable doubt and convicted them on six counts charges preferred against them.

In his judgement Justice Jide Falola sentenced them accordingly-count one, life improvement, count two death sentence, count three life imprisonment, count four death, count five, five years imprisonment, and count six, seven years imprisonment.

Justice Falola termed the case as technology assisted and applauded the Nigeria police for their efforts in tracking down the convicts location and their bank account.

He further ruled that all the cash recovered from convicts and cash in their bank accounts should be handed over to the wife of the deceased, with the recommendation that none of the convicts should benefit from any state pardon, such as prerogative of mercy and any other of such.