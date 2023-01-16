  • Monday, 16th January, 2023

NDLEA Seizes 3.2m Tramadol Pills, Other Drugs Worth N5bn in Lagos

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted another tramadol cartel in Lagos with the seizure of millions of opioids pills and bottles worth over N5 billion from a warehouse at the weekend.


The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
Babafemi said the drugs were intercepted in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State following an earlier arrest of two kingpins.


He added that the drug cartel was busted on January 13 when operatives tracked and located a major warehouse for pharmaceutical opioids at No. 17, Sir Ben Onyeka street, off Ago palace way in Amuwo Odofin.


He said that the owner of the warehouse, Aloysius Okeke was also arrested.
Babafemi said that illicit drugs recovered from the warehouse included 3,264,630 pills of tramadol.
“Three thousand, four hundred and ninety bottles of codeine and 915,000 capsules of Pregabalin 300mg.


“This came on the heels of the arrest of a suspect, Olarenwaju Lawal Wahab who distributes for the cartel same day.
“Recovered from his white Mercedes distribution bus include: 14,690 bottles of codeine-based syrup.


“402,500 tablets of tramadol 250mg; 50,000 tablets of tramadol 225mg and 210,000 capsules of pregabalin 300mg,” he added.


Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of Lagos Command for the arrests and seizures.
Marwa charged them and compatriots across the country to sustain the heat on drug cartels in Nigeria.
He also urged the operatives to balance their efforts on supply reduction with drug demand reduction initiatives.

