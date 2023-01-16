  • Monday, 16th January, 2023

CONSIDER THE INDIVIDUAL

Life & Style | 33 mins ago

Marie Presley has died at the too young age of 54. She was an accomplished musician with gold records to her name, but every news report on TV and in the papers will mention her father when this should be about her.

People should be valued for what they do, not who their parents were or who they married, especially in this case. This notion applies to everyone although papers make too much of the family connections as has also happened recently with Harry and Meghan.

There is the saying that we should speak well of the dead and we should, but we should speak of them and them only.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

