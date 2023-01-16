Abia APC Plans Massive Rally for Tinubu, Restates Resolve to Win Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



As the presidential campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rolls across the nation, the Abia State chapter of the party has concluded plans to hold “mother of all rallies” for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing party members during a meeting in Umuahia, the governorship candidate of Abia APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike said that APC was ready to prove that it has grown to become the most formidable party in Abia.

Tinubu is scheduled to be in Abia on January 24, 2023, following the revised timetable of the party’s presidential campaign.

“We shall tell the world that we have the capacity to win this election in Abia,” he said, adding that “Abia will become APC” after the 2023 poll.”

The governorship hopeful said that the push for Abia to fall into the hand of APC “is a commitment” the party leaders in Abia have made and there was no going back in accomplishing the task.

According to him, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was already scared stiff because of the burgeoning strength of APC in Abia. He also stated that the ruling party has also realised that the 2023 general election would not

be business as usual for

them.

“The 2023 general election is not going to be like the previous ones. Nobody is going to write results, this time around,” he assured the party faithful.

Emenike therefore, encouraged party members to redouble their efforts in canvassing for votes with the confidence that every vote would now count and the era of stealing of mandate has gone for good.

He stated that after the twin event of flagging off the presidential campaign and the gubernatorial campaign in Abia, the party would take its message to all the local governments and wards in the state in readiness for the poll.