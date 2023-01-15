Four Feared Killed as Gunmen Set CUPP Spokesman’s Residence Ablaze in Imo

Udora Orizu in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, yesterday cried out for help as gunmen set his house, and vehicles ablaze and also killed his uncle in Imo State.



Unconfirmed reports, however, said four persons were killed by the attackers.

Ugochinyere, who is the House of Representatives candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reported that there was heavy shooting for more than 25 minutes in his country home in Umukegwu Akokwa.



Ugochinyere in a seemingly distressed tweet said: “This is to notify the general public that this may be my last act as a human as my house in Umukegwu Akokwa is under heavy attack currently. As I pen this, all the cars in my house have been sent ablaze and there is heavy shooting for the past 25mins. Painfully, as I speak to you, I saw them kill my father’s younger brother, Uncle Dan. I pray and call for urgent help from anybody who can help. The attackers are shooting at everyone in the house and this is an urgent cry for help.”



Before the attack, CUPP had raised the alarm earlier yesterday over an attack on Ugochinyere’s home.

The CUPP said Ugochinyere’s house was surrounded, while he and his supporters were under serious gun attacks.

The party in a statement issued by its National co-spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, stated that he had received several text messages from Ugochinyere, and called on all security agencies to ensure the protection of the candidate.



He stated: “I have received disturbing texts from my colleague, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, that he and his supporters are under attack and his house is being shot into and about to be set ablaze.



“Nigerians would remember that an aide to the incumbent Imo State Governor recently threatened Ikenga for which the latter raised the alarm about his safety. One would have expected the police authorities to invite the persons involved and a thorough investigation carried out to arrest and prosecute the culprit but nothing like that has happened. As I speak, I can’t reach my colleague again after sending those desperate messages.



The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, did not respond to the incident as of the time of filing this report.

THISDAY saw video footage of the burnt vehicles, houses and campaign materials at Ugochinyere’s country home.



In a video, a man who was narrating the incident said several vehicles had been destroyed, and Ikenga’s house razed.

“They have destroyed his house, they have destroyed his vehicle, at his compound here in Akokwa. They came with arms and guns, they killed one of his security (men), they shot so many people; happening right now at Ikenga’s compound,” the voice narrated.



A statement issued by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Collins Opuruozor, read: “The PDP in Imo State alerts that, at the moment, there is a well-coordinated armed attack going on at the Akokwa residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere, the candidate of our party for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency.

“This has resulted in the killing of an undisclosed number of persons. Also, buildings are reported to have been set ablaze.



“Our efforts to get back to our candidate, Ugochinyere, who was present at his residence when this attack began and who had personally alerted us to the attack, has proven abortive. However, a torrent of messages, a while ago, from Ikenga’s close aides bore some deeply pathetic lines like: “Everywhere is on fire! They are killing us! We are going- going!”

“Imo PDP calls on security agencies to immediately intervene and quell the attack on our candidate and our party members at his residence in Akokwa,” he explained.