  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Buhari Departs Abuja Monday to Attend African Peace Conference in Mauritania

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* Gets award for strengthening continental peace 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart Abuja for Nouakchott, capital of Islamic Republic of Mauritania to attend a two-day African Conference on Peace.

According to a release issued on Sunday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, the president during his stay in official visit to Mauritania, will on Tuesday, January 18, 2023, receive “African Award for Strengthening Peace’’  for his leadership role in promoting peace on the continent, through regular inventions, counsel and conciliatory position. 

The award will be presented to President Buhari by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is an assembly of leaders established in 2014 to pursue new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship, promote lasting peace, and work towards a safer and more sustainable world for everyone.

Before the international recognition for serving Nigeria and the larger interest of peace in Africa, the president will participate in the programme of the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace, where he will deliver a speech on the milestones and gains in the African peace process.

Buhari, who is being accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd); the National Security Adviser, Major-General Mohammed B. Monguno (rtd) and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is due back in the country on Wednesday. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.