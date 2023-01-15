  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Akinwunmi Ambode’s Latest Moves

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, different politicians who have held special positions and are now figures of influence are coming out to say, vote for this person or that person. However, there are still a few exceptions to this behavior, and former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode is one of these.

The presidential election to be held a few weeks from now is bringing a lot of people out of their shells. However, for individuals like Ambode, the reverse is the case. While his peers are wearing different styles of babanriga, Ambode is doing his best to establish himself in business, starting from the hospitality line.

According to those familiar with the gist, Ambode’s new line of business is hospitality and the former governor has allegedly committed a lot of money, effort, and time to this pursuit.  Reports disclosed that Ambode is set to complete an ultramodern hotel that he is building somewhere in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos. Once completed, it is estimated that Ambode would never have to rely on an individual to sponsor political ambition or something of that nature.

Although these speculations are still only speculations, it is no longer news that Ambode has submitted his resignation from all things politics in the country. Maybe a later time will see him take up the mantle again. Many are confident that Ambode’s decision to leave politics for the hospitality sector comes from his experience with the Lagos State governorship seat. Thus, even now, the memory of his exit would not let him smile as freely as he used to in public.

Ambode has never lamented that this or that is the reason for his early exit from politics. Maybe he just needed a break or something else to occupy his time, something like the hospitality sector. But whatever it was, time will tell. What is certain now is that the former governor has indeed found something else to occupy his time.

