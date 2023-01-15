Abubakar Decries High Maternal Mortality, Large Number of Out-school-children in Bauchi

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The APC candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) has described as unconscionable the high maternal mortality, low enrolment of children and high unemployment in the state.

He shared the insights on Friday in Abuja at a fund-raising dinner organised by Bauchi State APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council for him and his deputy, Shehu Musa.

He described the statistics coming out of the state as disturbing and one of the factors causing insecurity in Bauchi.

Abubakar, who is the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary to Chad, said that there are 1.4 million out-of-school children in Bauchi, while school attendance merely stands at 29 per cent.

He added over 1,000 pregnant women are also dying monthly in the state due to a lack of access to healthcare.

“These are terrible figures. What we simply want to do is to re-engineer the political landscape in Bauchi State, so that people will have a sense of ownership of the state. The only way is to reverse the terrible figures. We want to do everything we can to show support and concern for our women,” Abubakar said.

He said if elected he will create a platform where unemployed youth will have the skills required to change the narratives in the state.

Over N1 billion was donated in support of his candidacy by individuals, political interest groups and other stakeholders.

Several political heavyweights from the APC and former senior military officers graced the occasion.

In his goodwill message, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said he should be held responsible if Abubakar turned out to be a bad governor.

Amaechi urged the people of Bauchi to vote for someone who has the fear of God and who believes the position he holds is for the people.

In his remarks, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami described Abukakar as the game changer in the battle against insurgency.

He noted that 17 local government areas of Bornu State were under the control of Boko Haram in 2015 when President Buhari was first elected until the appointment of Abubakar led to the decimation of the insurgents and recovery of territories.

“What else do you need? The only justice the people of Bauchi will need to do is to vote massively for Sadique Abubakar,” Malami said.

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, also spoke in support of the aspiration of Abubakar, noting that he would have zero tolerance for bandits and oil thieves as Bauchi has now joined the oil-producing states.

In his remarks, the former Governor of Bauchi, Malam Issa Yuguda described Abukakar as someone who has good qualities, was excellent in his military career and was sound in morals.

“Almighty God has finished our assignment for us as the right person, a good leader who can manage resources.

“Bauchi people, what else do you need? He fulfilled all the qualities of a leader as enshrined in the holy books. He’s prepared to serve us, he’s the person we are looking for. One day he will emerge as our president,” Yuguda said.