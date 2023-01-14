Soludo Appointed National Leader of APGA

Bennett Oghifo

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, was yesterday appointed the national leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by its National Executive Committee.

Governor Soludo’s appointment was announced in a statement the party issued after its NEC meeting which was held at the International Convention Centre in Awka, Anambra State.

The statement was titled: ‘Soludo Takes Charge, Appointed National Leader of APGA by the National Executive Committee of the Party’.

“This has humbled me! I’m feeling the weight of history right now. The APGA is a coalition of all progressives. I feel the weight of our forebearers and those who have sacrificed their lives to ensure the survival of this great party,” said Soludo after receiving a certificate of appointment from the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye.

According to Soludo, “There was a grand progressive alliance in the First and Second Republics that included the UPN, RPP, NPP, and others.

“All of the progressives are dispersed throughout this republic. APGA is a 21-year-old political party that was the first to be registered with the word ‘progressives’ in its name.

“All progressives call APGA home. It’s a history with two leaders, and I’m honoured to be the third.

“I must pay tribute to my predecessors, Late Sir Chukwuemeka Ojukwu of blessed memory, the first National Leader of APGA; Chief Willie Obiano, my immediate predecessor as the APGA’s second leader, and here I am.

“I pledge to work every day with all of you, our thronging members, so that all progressives in Nigeria will know that APGA is their home.

“APGA is the third largest political party in Nigeria and will grow from strength to strength. When the country is ready, APGA will be there to provide the true progressivism that Nigeria craves.

“APGA has the potential to make Nigeria the world’s largest black nation. APGA has the potential to expand its domain in Nigeria. We have representation in the Governorship, House of Representatives, and National House of Assembly.

“We have a responsibility to work very hard to maintain and expand our pace.

“This great party has my personal commitment. I came to this platform after many thoughtful years, and I read the party’s constitution and manifesto. It is the first political party to pledge support for true federalism.

“APGA is still the road map to a better Nigeria. I will uphold this party’s principles and ethics,” he said, adding that APGA’s policies were centred on the people, and that the party focuses on equity in its appointments.

“We increased employee pay by 10 per cent. This is a pro-people government because that is who we are. We leave no one behind, which is why we are progressives who care about people.

“We are working on power to provide 24 hours power. We’re getting started. People will have access to high-speed Wi-Fi and Internet, thanks to the installation of 2000 kilometres of fibre optic cables.

“APGA will win in the coming months, and then the real work will begin. We will run for every office in the country and, by God’s grace, we will win.”

He lauded the party’s “outstanding leadership that will benefit future generations of APGA supporters. We must work hard to preserve our party’s name and greatness.”

The national chairman of the party, Oye in his welcome address said, “Anambra State is synonymous with development, and we pray to God to keep its leadership in place.”

“All our State Chairmen from 36 states of the country and BOT Chairmen are all represented here.

“Our party has made tremendous progress, and all of the goals we set for 2022 have been met. We met the criteria for uploading data from ward to national level APGA candidates, produced a list of officers, and completed the exercise in 21 days.

“APGA was the first political party to meet the INEC deadline prior to the opening of our functional ICT center with 55 ports in 2019.

“I can monitor the uploading of party agents in real time on my phone,” he explained.

“In 2021, we held our primaries in Awka on June 21st, and Governor Soludo emerged as the APGA Candidate and went on to win the Governorship election, and he is now seated here with us as the Governor of Anambra State.

“I’ve always said that no one can curse someone whom God has blessed. Governor Soludo is a visionary leader, and God Almighty will keep him alive so that he can complete his mission on Earth.”

Also present at the stakeholders’ NEC meeting were: the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Ibezim Onyekachukwu; Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor; Deputy National Chairman North, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu; Deputy National Chairman South, Uchenna Okagbue; Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi; Commissioner for Special Duties, Sly Ezeokenwa; APGA Board of Trustee members; the 36 APGA state chairmen; APGA NEC members; and stakeholders, among others.