Runtown Celebrates 5th Studio Album at Ghana’s All-Black Party

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Following his return to the music scene last December, with the release of his fifth studio project, titled “$IGNS”, Nigerian singer/songwriter, Runtown ushered in the new year in grand style by treating his fellow celebrities and fans alike to an unforgettable night of music, laughter and all-round entertainment at his All Black Party in Ghana.

Hosted recently at the Twist Nightclub, Ghana, the talented Afropop artiste was in good company with some of Ghana’s A-list artistes like Sarkodie, among other celebrities and his fans in attendance. When he did announce that he had a new album on the way, the buzz the news generated showed how he had the listeners eagerly waiting.

The journey back to where he stopped has not been an easy ride for the singer but Runtown, real name Douglas Jack, appears confident that his new album would pave the way and return him to the top of his game. Songs off the new album the DJ of the night — Dj Mic Smith, jammed all through and had everyone in attendance, singing along.

The ‘Mad Over You’ crooner who has had an incredible run in the music industry, putting out innumerable chart-topping hits, thereby living up to his nickname “Soundgod”, is definitely back to stay. “Signs” is a 14-track project that houses 13 new songs with one already released single: “Things I Know”.

However, the lead-up single ‘Things I Know’ was believed to have met with a disappointing reception as it didn’t satisfy the feverish hunger of an eagerly waiting audience. The versatile recording and performing artiste, since his foray into the music industry in 2007, has in his kitty, an array of mind-blowing songs.

He has constantly over the years, shown his musical prowess and creativity in songwriting and music production. Singing in English language and pidgin, the album songs, written and partly produced by Runtown himself, tells the gifted artiste’s story — of life choices, decisions, his musical experiences and everything else in-between.