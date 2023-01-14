  • Saturday, 14th January, 2023

Runsewe Commiserates With Anyiam-Osigwe’s Family Over Death of AMAA President

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and

Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of 53-year-old founder of Africa Movie Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, as a painful loss to Nigeria’s creative sector. 

Runsewe, who is also President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC), said the death of AMAA founder left a vacuum difficult to fill and prayed God to give the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss “in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.” 

“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole the Anyiam-Osigwe family.” 

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe who was also the President,  Association of  Movie Producers in Nigeria, died at a  Lagos hospital.  

Similarly, the NCAC boss also commiserated with Mrs. Chika Balogun, former Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHOTOUR) who lost her husband recently and who had been interred according to Muslim rites of passage. 

“Mrs. Balogun is a valued partner and sister and we at NCAC send our heartfelt condolences, wishing Chika to stay strong over the loss of her dear husband,”  Runsewe stated. 

Also, Runsewe sent a condolence message to Mrs. Chioma Ezike  of Radio Nigeria and Justina Okpanku of Just Tours, both lost their father and mother respectively.

“These are trying times for our friends and partners and we thank God for the lives of their parents who lived their full age  and gave us these  brilliant culture journalists who have been making contributions to the growth of the culture economy. 

“NCAC stands with you both at this hour of your parents’ passage.  Please remain strong,” Runsewe prayed.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.