Okowa Thanks Atiku, PDP Leaders for Vice-Presidential Ticket

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed appreciation to the leadership of the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for choosing him as presidential running mate in the February 25, 2023 election.



Similarly, Okowa expressed gratitude to the Delta PDP and the people of the state in general for their overwhelming and unflinching support over the years, urging them to further demonstrate that love and support by ensuring that PDP secures at least one million votes at the forthcoming presidential election.

The PDP vice-presidential candidate stated this yesterday at the party’s campaign rally for Ika South and Ika North-East local government areas of the state in continuation of the party’s campaign across the 25 local government areas of the state.



While describing the ticket as humbling and a testimony of the confidence the party and the presidential flag-bearer reposed in him and his leadership capabilities, he said that discharging the challenge of that responsibility depended on the support of the people.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at the area that constitutes his homebase, Dr okowa said that he fully appreciated the years of enthusiastic support, saying there was a need to continue on that trajectory by voting for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general election in line with what was now a tradition in the state.

Since the old Bendel State till now, nobody from Delta State has emerged Vice-President, he said, stating that they should make that happen now with their massive votes.

Okowa said, “So, we are thankful and asking for your support because I know that you will back me and my party to achieve the task of recovering Nigeria.

“By the special grace of God, you have always supported me throughout my political career and I have seen Ika people come out in great numbers in the past, but I have never seen this kind of crowd in our campaigns here.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the leadership of PDP and our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for finding me worthy to be the Vice-Presidential candidate of our great party.

“I have challenged our people in Delta that as a state we must cross the one million votes mark and as people of Ika nation, I challenge us to deliver a minimum of 180,000 votes for the party.

“I urge you all to justify my selection by ensuring that all our votes in Ika nation will go to PDP and God will bless you as you continue to work hard for us to deliver in all the elections.”

Okowa said the choice of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Delta PDP governorship candidate was divine, urging the people of Ika nation and all Deltans to support him.

On his part, the candidate, Oborevwori, commended the people of Ika for their massive support, and assured that his administration’s MORE Agenda would develop all parts of the state equitably.

Chairman of the party in the state, Kingsley Esiso, said that Ika people were fortunate to have produced a governor and now vice-presidential candidate of the party and urged them to vote 100 per cent for the PDP to justify the party’s choice of Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

Director-General of the State’s Campaign Council, Hon Funkekeme Solomon, said PDP built the country from 1999 to 2015, but regretted that APC had destroyed the country since it took over in 2015.

He, however, assured the people that PDP would restore the glory of the country and reset it for greater height, and appealed to them to vote for the party.

At Boji-Boji Owa, eight House of Assembly candidates of other political parties in the state, led by Mr Andrew Akawe of Accord Party, dropped their ambition and cast aside their respective parties’ flags in favour of the candidate, Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola of the PDP, who is also Okowa’s daughter.