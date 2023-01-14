Mouka Partners Lagos, Celebrates First Baby of 2023

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Indigenous manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, Mouka has honoured families of babies born on New Year’s Day 2023, in demonstration of its commitment to adding value to life.

Mouka participated in celebratory events to welcome the newborns across 13 public healthcare facilities in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau States.

In Lagos, Mouka joined the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs) lbijoke Sanwo-Olu, at selected public health facilities across the metropolis, where it presented gift items to mothers of the first babies. The gifts comprised pillows, Dino mats and Dreamtime Baby mattresses.

The babies were born by Mrs. Iromain and Mrs. Olufoye in Ebute-Meta General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital [LASUTH], Ikeja respectively.

Speaking, First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs) lbijoke Sanwo-Olu said that welcoming newborns is a symbolic and significant event that brings forth the assurances that human heritage is carried on to the next generation.

She said, ‘’The gift of a new baby is a priceless one from God Almighty and as with a lot of cultures, across the world, the birth of a child brings good fortune to society. We are here today not just to celebrate new life but also to seek opportunities to make a difference in the lives of the people who need our assistance.

“Bearing in mind always that our show of love, kindness and compassion is only an extension of gratitude to our maker for the same grace granted to us’’.

She also commended philanthropists and corporates, including Mouka who partnered with the state to identify with the newborns.

Commenting, Managing Director of Mouka, Mr. Femi Fapohunda assured of continued advocacy for a healthy sleep culture, especially from childhood.

“This is why we are donating the Dreamtime mattresses, specially designed with children in mind, to the first babies of the year, “he said.