  • Saturday, 14th January, 2023

Ibinabo Fiberesima Unveils ‘Amanyanabo The Eagle King’

Life & Style | 22 hours ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

About a fortnight ago, popular actress Ibinabo Fiberesima released the teaser for her upcoming movie titled ‘Amanyanabo The Eagle King’. The ex-beauty queen and model in a recent post yesterday announced that the movie which is the first from her newly established Queen Bae Studios Production is set for release.

The movie is based on the true life story of an African Warrior King Ibanichuka (Ado VI), the last sovereign King of Okrika.  His reign was interrupted by British forces as a result of his struggle for the identity of his people. This story which has been retold through oral and written history will be captured on motion pictures for the very first time.

Set in 1892, the historic movie highlights the rich culture of the people and the organized system in place at the time consisting of its customs, administration, economy, defense and foreign relations. Ibinabo said she was inspired to create the film after reading about King Ibanichuka and was surprised that this important history was not widely known. 

Shot along the creeks of Okrika in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta area, the movie which was directed by Fred Amata features a star-studded cast including Nkem Owoh, Columbus Irosanga, Monalisa Chinda, Walter Anga, Patrick Diabuah, Lucien Morgan, Gentle Jack, Sonny McDon W, among others. The date for the premiere will be announced soon.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.