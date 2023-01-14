Disunity, Bane of Kwara-south Development, Says SDP Senatorial Candidate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara South Senatorial District candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the forthcoming general elections, Prof. Wale Suleiman has identified lack of unity as a major challenge in the socio economic development of the area.

He said this has also prevented the people of the senatorial district from presenting a common front capable of accelerating the infrastructural and political growth of the district.

Speaking in Ilorin on the sideline of unveiling of his programme tagged, ‘Kwara South 2023 Restoration Agenda,’ held at Kwara NUJ state secretariat, Prof. Suleiman said, “From 1999 to date, Kwara South politics is devoid of unity, focus and development.

“From the two local government areas of Igbomina/Ekiti and Oyun divisions created by the military administration of Brig. General David Lasisi Bamigboye (rtd) in 1968, we have progressively moved to seven local government areas, especially with the last creation of local government areas in 1996.

“We have been having these seven local government administrative centres with minimal developments.”

Suleiman added that, “In the last 23 years (1999-2022) we were only able to have the leaders of our choice for three years (1999-2002).

“As from the year 2003, our political actors have always been made for us by political power blocs outside Kwara South and this type of democracy is the political disempowerment of our people and stunted development and unity of purpose and this also remains the problem of the senatorial district.”

On his agenda, if given mandate to represent the senatorial come this polls, Prof. Suleiman said that he would provide acceptable leadership that will put the people of the area together.

This, he said, would go a long way in engendering common interests so as to promote equity, fairness and justice of the people of the senatorial.

He also said that he would remain patriotic to fight the needs of the people, adding that such a strategy would address poverty and boost the socio well-being of the people since representation is about the people.

He, however, called on the people of the area to vote SDP in the forthcoming general elections so as to provide effective leadership that would advance the needs of the common people in the state.