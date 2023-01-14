  • Saturday, 14th January, 2023

2003 Polls: Police Train 79 Mopol Commanders As IG Meets UN over Reforms

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Police yesterday commenced a two-week residential refresher training for 79 Squadron Commanders of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the training programme was geared towards strengthening the operational efficiency of the squadron commanders and for more effective tactical deployment of their personnel to ensure a secured and hitch-free environment before, during, and after the 2023 general elections in order to reduce the crime rate to the barest minimum in the country.

It said the focus of the course includes the use of contemporary riot control gadgets for suppression of riots and other serious disturbances, crowd control techniques, ambush and counter-ambush, diplomatic protection, combating internal security challenges and insurgency as well as gun safety and weapons handling.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, charged officers and men of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) to effectively make use of the opportunities the training would offer them and improve on their crime control mechanisms and general safety strategies, especially towards having free, fair and credible 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, the IG met with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL)  to discuss possible areas of partnership to strengthen the oversight and accountability mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force including the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) and the Provost Department of the Force.

The meeting discussed synergy between the foreign agencies, the Police Reform and Transformation Office (PORTO), the office of the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Police to improve the policing system in Nigeria and handle disciplinary matters judiciously. 

The IG assured that his administration would collaborate with every sector to sanitise the police towards the achievement of his vision for a people-oriented Nigeria Police.

