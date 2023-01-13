The Voice Nigeria S4: Coach Niyola Gets Lucky 

Vanessa Obioha

More and more gifted talents are springing up on The Voice Nigeria S4, and coach Niyola seems to be the lucky one. On the third episode of the singing competition which had more R&B talents, the coach was the preferred choice of the episode’s most talented performers, Gideon and Mike Frost.

At the beginning of the episode, Niyola seemed unlucky with her pitches as talents chose her colleagues over her. Bryan, who was the first talent to get four turns, surprisingly chose Naeto C despite Niyola’s attempt to get him on her team. When Timi, a chef and musician from Bayelsa got three turns (Praiz, Niyola and Naeto C), she picked Praiz despite Niyola’s passionate pitch.

Despite being the first to turn for the 25-year-old entertainer Savvi from Cross River who sang ‘I Swear’ by the American male R&Bgroup All-4-One, she was again dropped for Naeto C.

However, the tides began to turn for Niyola when Gideon stepped on the stage. Arguably the star of that episode with his delicate and tantalising rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Kiss Me’, Gideon had all coaches turn but chose to go with the first person to turn which turned out to be Niyola.

Bringing the episode to an end was the 28-year-old Mike Frost, singing ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ by Bill Withers. He surprisingly chose Niyola over Naeto C and Praiz.

The episode saw nine talents scale through with Naeto C taking the highest number of talents: Bryan, Adanna and Savvi.