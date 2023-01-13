  • Thursday, 12th January, 2023

Tension as Holders Morocco Withdraw from CHAN in Algeria 

Sport | 5 mins ago

Morocco have withdrawn from the defence of their African Nations Championship (CHAN) crown this month after being refused a direct flight by host nation Algeria.

Diplomatic ties between the north African neighbours were severed by Algeria in 2021, and with that action, all direct flights between the two countries were suspended.

The Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) said in December they would not attend unless they could fly directly from their capital, Rabat, aboard the country’s national airline, Royal Air Maroc (RAM).

The tournament, which the Atlas Lions won in 2018 and 2020, is scheduled to kick off today as Algeria host Libya.

The tournament is the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) international event for players who play domestically in the leagues on the continent.

Morocco were due to begin their hunt for a third consecutive crown on Sunday against Sudan, but FMRF said in a statement: “(We) were informed on December 22 by CAF that an authorisation in principle had been obtained. The obtaining of the final authorization has unfortunately not been confirmed by CAF.

“The FRMF has communicated the details of the flight plan and coordinates in order to obtain final authorization for the RAM flight from Rabat and continued the preparation of the trip and the participation in CHAN.”

The BBC have asked CAF to confirm that sanctions are limited to a ban from CHAN 2024 – and therefore would not mean that the World Cup semi-finalists would face suspension from all CAF events, including the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Ivory Coast next year.

Morocco played two friendlies against Ethiopia at their training camp in Salé this week ahead of the flight they expected to take directly to Constantine, where they were to be based for the tournament.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.